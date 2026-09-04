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Al-Baqarah 2:56 ثم بعثناكم من بعد موتكم لعلكم تشكرون ٥٦

Halaman 8 · Juz 1

ثُمَّ
بَعَثْنٰكُمْ
مِّنْ
بَعْدِ
مَوْتِكُمْ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَشْكُرُوْنَ
۟
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