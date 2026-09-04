Al-Baqarah 2:59 فبدل الذين ظلموا قولا غير الذي قيل لهم فانزلنا على الذين ظلموا رجزا من السماء بما كانوا يفسقون ٥٩
Halaman 8 · Juz 1
فَبَدَّلَ
الَّذِیْنَ
ظَلَمُوْا
قَوْلًا
غَیْرَ
الَّذِیْ
قِیْلَ
لَهُمْ
فَاَنْزَلْنَا
عَلَی
الَّذِیْنَ
ظَلَمُوْا
رِجْزًا
مِّنَ
السَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُوْا
یَفْسُقُوْنَ
۟۠
Lalu orang-orang yang zalim mengganti perintah dengan (perintah lain) yang tidak diperintahkan kepada mereka. Maka Kami turunkan malapetaka dari langit kepada orang-orang yang zalim itu, karena mereka (selalu) berbuat fasik.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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