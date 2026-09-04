Al-Baqarah 2:50 واذ فرقنا بكم البحر فانجيناكم واغرقنا ال فرعون وانتم تنظرون ٥٠
Halaman 7 · Juz 1
وَاِذْ
فَرَقْنَا
بِكُمُ
الْبَحْرَ
فَاَنْجَیْنٰكُمْ
وَاَغْرَقْنَاۤ
اٰلَ
فِرْعَوْنَ
وَاَنْتُمْ
تَنْظُرُوْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Kami membelah laut untukmu, sehingga kamu dapat Kami selamatkan dan Kami tenggelamkan (Fir'aun dan) pengikut-pengikut Fir'aun sedang kamu menyaksikan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ
(And (remember) when We delivered you from Fir`awn's (Pharaoh) people, who were afflicting…
The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَ…