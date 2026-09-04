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Al-Baqarah 2:50 واذ فرقنا بكم البحر فانجيناكم واغرقنا ال فرعون وانتم تنظرون ٥٠

Halaman 7 · Juz 1

وَاِذْ
فَرَقْنَا
بِكُمُ
الْبَحْرَ
فَاَنْجَیْنٰكُمْ
وَاَغْرَقْنَاۤ
اٰلَ
فِرْعَوْنَ
وَاَنْتُمْ
تَنْظُرُوْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Kami membelah laut untukmu, sehingga kamu dapat Kami selamatkan dan Kami tenggelamkan (Fir'aun dan) pengikut-pengikut Fir'aun sedang kamu menyaksikan.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned

Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you

وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ

(And (remember) when We delivered you from Fir`awn's (Pharaoh) people, who were afflicting

The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned

Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you

وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَ

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders