Al-Baqarah 2:51 واذ واعدنا موسى اربعين ليلة ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٥١
Halaman 7 · Juz 1
وَاِذْ
وٰعَدْنَا
مُوْسٰۤی
اَرْبَعِیْنَ
لَیْلَةً
ثُمَّ
اتَّخَذْتُمُ
الْعِجْلَ
مِنْ
بَعْدِهٖ
وَاَنْتُمْ
ظٰلِمُوْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Kami menjanjikan kepada Musa empat puluh malam.1 Kemudian kamu (Bani Israil) menjadikan (patung) anak sapi (sebagai sesembahan) setelah (kepergian)nya, dan kamu (menjadi) orang yang zalim.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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