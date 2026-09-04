Al-Baqarah 2:48 واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨
Halaman 7 · Juz 1
وَاتَّقُوْا
یَوْمًا
لَّا
تَجْزِیْ
نَفْسٌ
عَنْ
نَّفْسٍ
شَیْـًٔا
وَّلَا
یُقْبَلُ
مِنْهَا
شَفَاعَةٌ
وَّلَا
یُؤْخَذُ
مِنْهَا
عَدْلٌ
وَّلَا
هُمْ
یُنْصَرُوْنَ
۟
Dan takutlah kamu pada hari (ketika) tidak seorang pun dapat membela orang lain sedikit pun. Sedangkan syafaat1 dan tebusan apa pun darinya tidak diterima dan mereka tidak akan ditolong.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will punish them with on the Day of Resurrection. He said,
وَاتَّقُواْ يَوْمًا
(And fear a Day) meaning, the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْ…
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will pun…