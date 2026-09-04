Al-Baqarah 2:47 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ٤٧
Halaman 7 · Juz 1
یٰبَنِیْۤ
اِسْرَآءِیْلَ
اذْكُرُوْا
نِعْمَتِیَ
الَّتِیْۤ
اَنْعَمْتُ
عَلَیْكُمْ
وَاَنِّیْ
فَضَّلْتُكُمْ
عَلَی
الْعٰلَمِیْنَ
۟
Wahai Bani Israil! Ingatlah nikmat-Ku yang telah Aku berikan kepadamu, dan Aku telah melebihkan kamu dari semua umat yang lain di alam ini (pada masa itu).
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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