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Al-Baqarah 2:47 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ٤٧

Halaman 7 · Juz 1

یٰبَنِیْۤ
اِسْرَآءِیْلَ
اذْكُرُوْا
نِعْمَتِیَ
الَّتِیْۤ
اَنْعَمْتُ
عَلَیْكُمْ
وَاَنِّیْ
فَضَّلْتُكُمْ
عَلَی
الْعٰلَمِیْنَ
۟
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Reminding the Children of Israel that They were preferred above the Other Nations

Allah reminds the Children of Israel of the favors that He granted their fathers and grandfathers, how He showed preference to them by sending them Messengers from among them and revealing Books to them, more so than an

Reminding the Children of Israel that They were preferred above the Other Nations

Allah reminds the Children of Israel of the favors that He granted th

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Notes placeholders