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Al-Baqarah 2:46 الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو ربهم وانهم اليه راجعون ٤٦

Halaman 7 · Juz 1

الَّذِیْنَ
یَظُنُّوْنَ
اَنَّهُمْ
مُّلٰقُوْا
رَبِّهِمْ
وَاَنَّهُمْ
اِلَیْهِ
رٰجِعُوْنَ
۟۠
(yaitu) mereka yang yakin, bahwa mereka akan menemui Tuhannya, dan bahwa mereka akan kembali kepada-Nya.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

Allah commanded His servants to use patience and prayer to acquire the good of this life and the Hereafter. Muqatil bin Hayan said that this Ayah means, "Utilize patience and the obligatory prayer in seeking the Hereafter. As for patience (here), they s

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

Allah commanded His servants to use patience and prayer to acquire the good of this life and the Hereaf

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders