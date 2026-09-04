Al-Baqarah 2:45 واستعينوا بالصبر والصلاة وانها لكبيرة الا على الخاشعين ٤٥
Halaman 7 · Juz 1
وَاسْتَعِیْنُوْا
بِالصَّبْرِ
وَالصَّلٰوةِ ؕ
وَاِنَّهَا
لَكَبِیْرَةٌ
اِلَّا
عَلَی
الْخٰشِعِیْنَ
۟ۙ
Dan mohonlah pertolongan (kepada Allah) dengan sabar dan salat. Dan (salat) itu sungguh berat, kecuali bagi orang-orang yang khusyuk,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer
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