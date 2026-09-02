Al-Baqarah 2:43 واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة واركعوا مع الراكعين ٤٣
Halaman 7 · Juz 1
وَاَقِیْمُوا
الصَّلٰوةَ
وَاٰتُوا
الزَّكٰوةَ
وَارْكَعُوْا
مَعَ
الرّٰكِعِیْنَ
۟
Dan laksanakanlah salat, tunaikanlah zakat dan rukuklah beserta orang yang rukuk.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood
Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and from hiding the truth and spreading falsehood,
وَلاَ تَلْبِسُواْ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَـطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُواْ الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ
(And mix not truth…
The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood
Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and…