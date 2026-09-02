Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
Halaman 6 · Juz 1
وَاٰمِنُوْا
بِمَاۤ
اَنْزَلْتُ
مُصَدِّقًا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمْ
وَلَا
تَكُوْنُوْۤا
اَوَّلَ
كَافِرٍۭ
بِهٖ ۪
وَلَا
تَشْتَرُوْا
بِاٰیٰتِیْ
ثَمَنًا
قَلِیْلًا ؗ
وَّاِیَّایَ
فَاتَّقُوْنِ
۟
Dan berimanlah kalian kepada apa (Al-Qur`an) yang telah Aku turunkan, yang membenarkan apa (Taurat) yang ada pada kalian, dan janganlah kalian menjadi orang yang pertama kafir kepadanya. Janganlah kalian jual ayat-ayat-Ku dengan harga yang murah, dan bertakwalah hanya kepada-Ku.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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