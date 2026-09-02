Al-Baqarah 2:42 ولا تلبسوا الحق بالباطل وتكتموا الحق وانتم تعلمون ٤٢
Halaman 6 · Juz 1
وَلَا
تَلْبِسُوا
الْحَقَّ
بِالْبَاطِلِ
وَتَكْتُمُوا
الْحَقَّ
وَاَنْتُمْ
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Dan janganlah kalian campuradukkan kebenaran dengan kebatilan1 dan (janganlah) kalian sembunyikan kebenaran, sedangkan kalian mengetahuinya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood
Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and from hiding the truth and spreading falsehood,
وَلاَ تَلْبِسُواْ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَـطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُواْ الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ
(And mix not truth…
The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood
Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and…