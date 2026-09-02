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Al-Baqarah 2:42 ولا تلبسوا الحق بالباطل وتكتموا الحق وانتم تعلمون ٤٢

Halaman 6 · Juz 1

وَلَا
تَلْبِسُوا
الْحَقَّ
بِالْبَاطِلِ
وَتَكْتُمُوا
الْحَقَّ
وَاَنْتُمْ
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Dan janganlah kalian campuradukkan kebenaran dengan kebatilan1 dan (janganlah) kalian sembunyikan kebenaran, sedangkan kalian mengetahuinya.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood

Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and from hiding the truth and spreading falsehood,

وَلاَ تَلْبِسُواْ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَـطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُواْ الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ

(And mix not truth

The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood

Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders