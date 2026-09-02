Al-Baqarah 2:29 هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩
Halaman 5 · Juz 1
هُوَ
الَّذِیْ
خَلَقَ
لَكُمْ
مَّا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
جَمِیْعًا ۗ
ثُمَّ
اسْتَوٰۤی
اِلَی
السَّمَآءِ
فَسَوّٰىهُنَّ
سَبْعَ
سَمٰوٰتٍ ؕ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَیْءٍ
عَلِیْمٌ
۟۠
Dialah (Allah) yang menciptakan segala apa yang ada di bumi untuk kalian kemudian Dia menuju ke langit, lalu Dia menyempurnakannya menjadi tujuh langit. Dan Dia Maha Mengetahui segala sesuatu.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Evidence of Allah's Ability
After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mentioned another proof that they can witness, that is, the creation of the heavens and earth. Allah said,
هُوَ الَّذِى خَلَقَ لَكُم مَّا فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِي…
Evidence of Allah's Ability
After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mention…