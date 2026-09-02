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Al-Baqarah 2:28 كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨

Halaman 5 · Juz 1

كَیْفَ
تَكْفُرُوْنَ
بِاللّٰهِ
وَكُنْتُمْ
اَمْوَاتًا
فَاَحْیَاكُمْ ۚ
ثُمَّ
یُمِیْتُكُمْ
ثُمَّ
یُحْیِیْكُمْ
ثُمَّ
اِلَیْهِ
تُرْجَعُوْنَ
۟
Bagaimana kamu ingkar kepada Allah, padahal kamu (tadinya) mati, lalu Dia menghidupkan kamu, kemudian Dia mematikan kamu, lalu Dia menghidupkan kamu kembali. Kemudian kepada-Nyalah kamu dikembalikan.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,

كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ

(How can you disbelieve in Allah)

How can anyone deny Allah's existence or worship others with Him while;

وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَتًا فَأَحْيَـكُمْ

(Yo

Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,

كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ ب
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