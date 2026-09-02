Al-Baqarah 2:30 واذ قال ربك للملايكة اني جاعل في الارض خليفة قالوا اتجعل فيها من يفسد فيها ويسفك الدماء ونحن نسبح بحمدك ونقدس لك قال اني اعلم ما لا تعلمون ٣٠
Halaman 5 · Juz 1
وَاِذْ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلْمَلٰٓىِٕكَةِ
اِنِّیْ
جَاعِلٌ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
خَلِیْفَةً ؕ
قَالُوْۤا
اَتَجْعَلُ
فِیْهَا
مَنْ
یُّفْسِدُ
فِیْهَا
وَیَسْفِكُ
الدِّمَآءَ ۚ
وَنَحْنُ
نُسَبِّحُ
بِحَمْدِكَ
وَنُقَدِّسُ
لَكَ ؕ
قَالَ
اِنِّیْۤ
اَعْلَمُ
مَا
لَا
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Tuhanmu berfirman kepada para Malaikat, "Aku hendak menjadikan khalifah1 di bumi". Mereka berkata, "Apakah Engkau hendak menjadikan orang yang merusak dan menumpahkan darah di sana, sedangkan kami bertasbih memuji-Mu dan menyucikan nama-Mu?" Dia berfirman, "Sungguh, Aku mengetahui apa yang tidak kalian ketahui."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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وَإِذْ قَالَ رَبُّكَ لِلْمَلَـئِكَةِ
(And (remember) when your Lord said to the a…
Adam and His Children inhabited the Earth, Generation after Generation
Allah reiterated His favor on the Children of Adam when He stated that He mentio…