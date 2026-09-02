Al-Baqarah 2:24 فان لم تفعلوا ولن تفعلوا فاتقوا النار التي وقودها الناس والحجارة اعدت للكافرين ٢٤
Halaman 4 · Juz 1
فَاِنْ
لَّمْ
تَفْعَلُوْا
وَلَنْ
تَفْعَلُوْا
فَاتَّقُوا
النَّارَ
الَّتِیْ
وَقُوْدُهَا
النَّاسُ
وَالْحِجَارَةُ ۖۚ
اُعِدَّتْ
لِلْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
Jika kamu tidak mampu membuatnya, dan (pasti) tidak akan mampu, maka takutlah kamu akan api neraka yang bahan bakarnya manusia dan batu yang disediakan bagi orang-orang kafir.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship except Him. Allah said to the disbelievers,
وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَى عَبْدِنَا
(And if you (Arab pagans, Jews, and Christians) are…
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship exc…