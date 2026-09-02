Al-Baqarah 2:23 وان كنتم في ريب مما نزلنا على عبدنا فاتوا بسورة من مثله وادعوا شهداءكم من دون الله ان كنتم صادقين ٢٣
Halaman 4 · Juz 1
وَاِنْ
كُنْتُمْ
فِیْ
رَیْبٍ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلْنَا
عَلٰی
عَبْدِنَا
فَاْتُوْا
بِسُوْرَةٍ
مِّنْ
مِّثْلِهٖ ۪
وَادْعُوْا
شُهَدَآءَكُمْ
مِّنْ
دُوْنِ
اللّٰهِ
اِنْ
كُنْتُمْ
صٰدِقِیْنَ
۟
Dan jika kamu meragukan (Al-Qur`an) yang kami turunkan kepada hamba Kami (Muhammad), maka buatlah satu surah semisal dengannya dan ajaklah penolong-penolongmu selain Allah, jika kamu orang-orang yang benar.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship except Him. Allah said to the disbelievers,
وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَى عَبْدِنَا
(And if you (Arab pagans, Jews, and Christians) are…
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship exc…