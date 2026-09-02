Al-Baqarah 2:22 الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢
Halaman 4 · Juz 1
الَّذِیْ
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
الْاَرْضَ
فِرَاشًا
وَّالسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءً ۪
وَّاَنْزَلَ
مِنَ
السَّمَآءِ
مَآءً
فَاَخْرَجَ
بِهٖ
مِنَ
الثَّمَرٰتِ
رِزْقًا
لَّكُمْ ۚ
فَلَا
تَجْعَلُوْا
لِلّٰهِ
اَنْدَادًا
وَّاَنْتُمْ
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
(Dialah) yang menjadikan bumi sebagai hamparan bagimu dan langit sebagai atap, dan Dialah yang menurunkan air (hujan) dari langit, lalu Dia hasilkan dengan (hujan) itu buah-buahan sebagai rezeki untukmu. Karena itu janganlah kamu mengadakan tandingan-tandingan bagi Allah, padahal kamu mengetahui.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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