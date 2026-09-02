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Al-Baqarah 2:22 الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢

Halaman 4 · Juz 1

الَّذِیْ
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
الْاَرْضَ
فِرَاشًا
وَّالسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءً ۪
وَّاَنْزَلَ
مِنَ
السَّمَآءِ
مَآءً
فَاَخْرَجَ
بِهٖ
مِنَ
الثَّمَرٰتِ
رِزْقًا
لَّكُمْ ۚ
فَلَا
تَجْعَلُوْا
لِلّٰهِ
اَنْدَادًا
وَّاَنْتُمْ
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
(Dialah) yang menjadikan bumi sebagai hamparan bagimu dan langit sebagai atap, dan Dialah yang menurunkan air (hujan) dari langit, lalu Dia hasilkan dengan (hujan) itu buah-buahan sebagai rezeki untukmu. Karena itu janganlah kamu mengadakan tandingan-tandingan bagi Allah, padahal kamu mengetahui.
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Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah

Allah next mentioned His Oneness in divinity and stated that He has favored His servants by bringing them to life after they did no

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Notes placeholders