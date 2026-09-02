Al-Baqarah 2:25 وبشر الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات ان لهم جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار كلما رزقوا منها من ثمرة رزقا قالوا هاذا الذي رزقنا من قبل واتوا به متشابها ولهم فيها ازواج مطهرة وهم فيها خالدون ٢٥
Halaman 4 · Juz 1
وَبَشِّرِ
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
وَعَمِلُوا
الصّٰلِحٰتِ
اَنَّ
لَهُمْ
جَنّٰتٍ
تَجْرِیْ
مِنْ
تَحْتِهَا
الْاَنْهٰرُ ؕ
كُلَّمَا
رُزِقُوْا
مِنْهَا
مِنْ
ثَمَرَةٍ
رِّزْقًا ۙ
قَالُوْا
هٰذَا
الَّذِیْ
رُزِقْنَا
مِنْ
قَبْلُ ۙ
وَاُتُوْا
بِهٖ
مُتَشَابِهًا ؕ
وَلَهُمْ
فِیْهَاۤ
اَزْوَاجٌ
مُّطَهَّرَةٌ ۙۗ
وَّهُمْ
فِیْهَا
خٰلِدُوْنَ
۟
Dan sampaikanlah kabar gembira kepada orang-orang yang beriman dan berbuat kebajikan, bahwa untuk mereka (disediakan) surga-surga yang mengalir di bawahnya sungai-sungai. Setiap kali mereka diberi rezeki buah-buahan dari surga, mereka berkata, "Inilah rezeki yang diberikan kepada kami dahulu." Mereka telah diberi (buah-buahan) yang serupa. Dan di sana mereka (memperoleh) pasangan-pasangan yang suci. Mereka kekal di dalamnya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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