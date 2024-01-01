Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk sekelompok ayat dari 28:76 hingga 28:77

Qarun and His People's exhortation

It was recorded that Ibn `Abbas said:

إِنَّ قَـرُونَ كَانَ مِن قَوْمِ مُوسَى

(Verily, Qarun was of Musa's people,) "He was the son of his paternal uncle." This was also the view of Ibrahim An-Nakha`i, `Abdullah bin Al-Harith bin Nawfal, Sammak bin Harb, Qatadah, Malik bin Dinar, Ibn Jurayj and others; they all said that he was the cousin of Musa, peace be upon him. Ibn Jurayj said: "He was Qarun bin Yashar bin Qahith, and Musa was the son of `Imran bin Qahith.

وَءَاتَيْنَاهُ مِنَ الْكُنُوزِ

(And We gave him of the treasures,) meaning, of wealth;

مَآ إِنَّ مَفَاتِحَهُ لَتَنُوأُ بِالْعُصْبَةِ أُوْلِى الْقُوَّةِ

(that of which the keys would have been a burden to a body of strong men.) Groups of strong men would not have been able to carry them because they were so many. Al-A`mash narrated from Khaythamah, "The keys of Qarun's treasure were made of leather, each key like a finger, and each key was for a separate storeroom. When he rode anywhere, the keys would be carried on sixty mules with white blazes on their foreheads and white feet." Other views were also given, and Allah knows best.

إِذْ قَالَ لَهُ قَوْمُهُ لاَ تَفْرَحْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يُحِبُّ الْفَرِحِينَ

(Remember when his people said to him: "Do not exult. Verily, Allah likes not those who exult.") means, the righteous ones among his people exhorted him. By way of sincere advice and guidance, they said: "Do not exult in what you have," meaning, `do not be arrogant and proud of your wealth.'

إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يُحِبُّ الْفَرِحِينَ

(Verily, Allah likes not those who exult.) Ibn `Abbas said, "This means, those who rejoice and gloat." Mujahid said, "It means those who are insolent and reckless, and do not thank Allah for what He has given them." His saying:

وَابْتَغِ فِيمَآ ءَاتَاكَ اللَّهُ الدَّارَ الاٌّخِرَةَ وَلاَ تَنسَ نَصِيبَكَ مِنَ الدُّنْيَا

(But seek, with that which Allah has bestowed on you, the home of the Hereafter, and forget not your portion of lawful enjoyment in this world;) means, `use this great wealth and immense blessing Allah has given you to worship your Lord and draw closer to Him by doing a variety of good deeds which will earn you reward in this world and the Hereafter.'

وَلاَ تَنسَ نَصِيبَكَ مِنَ الدُّنْيَا

(and forget not your portion of lawful enjoyment in this world;) `That which Allah has permitted of food, drink, clothing, dwelling places and women. Your Lord has rights over you, your self has rights over you, your family has rights over you, and your visitors have rights over you. So give each of them their due.'

وَأَحْسِن كَمَآ أَحْسَنَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ

(and be generous as Allah has been generous to you, ) `Be generous to His creatures, as He has been generous to you.'

وَلاَ تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ

(and seek not mischief in the land.) meaning: `do not let your aim be to spread corruption on earth and do harm to Allah's creation.'

إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ

(Verily, Allah likes not the mischief-makers.)