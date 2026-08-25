Al-Qamar 54:21 فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ٢١
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
فَكَیْفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِیْ
وَنُذُرِ
۟
Maka betapa dahsyatnya azab-Ku dan peringatan-Ku!
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…