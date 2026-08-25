Al-Qamar 54:20 تنزع الناس كانهم اعجاز نخل منقعر ٢٠
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
تَنْزِعُ
النَّاسَ ۙ
كَاَنَّهُمْ
اَعْجَازُ
نَخْلٍ
مُّنْقَعِرٍ
۟
yang membuat manusia bergelimpangan, mereka bagaikan pohon-pohon kurma yang tumbang dengan akar-akarnya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…