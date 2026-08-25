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Al-Qamar 54:20 تنزع الناس كانهم اعجاز نخل منقعر ٢٠

Halaman 476 · Juz 27

تَنْزِعُ
النَّاسَ ۙ
كَاَنَّهُمْ
اَعْجَازُ
نَخْلٍ
مُّنْقَعِرٍ
۟
yang membuat manusia bergelimpangan, mereka bagaikan pohon-pohon kurma yang tumbang dengan akar-akarnya.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً

(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,

فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ

(on a day of calamity), against

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ ر
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Notes placeholders