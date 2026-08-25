Al-Qamar 54:19 انا ارسلنا عليهم ريحا صرصرا في يوم نحس مستمر ١٩
Halaman 476 · Juz 27
اِنَّاۤ
اَرْسَلْنَا
عَلَیْهِمْ
رِیْحًا
صَرْصَرًا
فِیْ
یَوْمِ
نَحْسٍ
مُّسْتَمِرٍّ
۟ۙ
Sesungguhnya Kami telah menghembuskan angin yang sangat kencang kepada mereka pada hari nahas yang terus menerus,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…