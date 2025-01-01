Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk kelompok ayat dari 15:34 hingga 15:38

The Expulsion of Iblis from Jannah, and His Reprieve until the Day of Resurrection

Allah tells us how He issued an unconditional command to Iblis to leave the position he held among the highest of heights. He told him that he was an outcast, i.e., cursed, and that he would be followed by a curse that would hound him until the Day of Resurrection. It was reported that Sa`id bin Jubayr said: "When Allah cursed Iblis, his image into something different from that of the angels, and he made a sound like a bell. Every bell that rings on this earth until the Day of Resurrection is part of that. This was reported by Ibn Abi Hatim.