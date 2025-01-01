Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk kelompok ayat dari 15:14 hingga 15:15

The Stubborn Disbelievers will never believe, no matter what Signs and Wonders They see

Allah explains the extent of their disbelief and stubborn resistance to the truth by stating that even if a door to heaven were to be opened for them, and they were to be taken up through it, they would still not believe. Rather, they would say:

إِنَّمَا سُكِّرَتْ أَبْصَـرُنَا

(Our eyes have been (as if) dazzled.) Mujahid, Ibn Kathir and Ad-Dahhak said, "this means our vision has been blocked." Qatadah narrated that Ibn `Abbas said, "this means our eyesight has been taken away." Al-`Awfi reported that Ibn `Abbas said, "this means we were confused and put under a spell."

(Our eyes have been (as if) dazzled.) Ibn Zayd said: "The one who is dazzled lit. intoxicated is the one who cannot reason."