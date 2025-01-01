Allah explains the extent of their disbelief and stubborn resistance to the truth by stating that even if a door to heaven were to be opened for them, and they were to be taken up through it, they would still not believe. Rather, they would say:
(Our eyes have been (as if) dazzled.) Mujahid, Ibn Kathir and Ad-Dahhak said, "this means our vision has been blocked." Qatadah narrated that Ibn `Abbas said, "this means our eyesight has been taken away." Al-`Awfi reported that Ibn `Abbas said, "this means we were confused and put under a spell."
(Our eyes have been (as if) dazzled.) Ibn Zayd said: "The one who is dazzled lit. intoxicated is the one who cannot reason."