Al-An'am 6:68 واذا رايت الذين يخوضون في اياتنا فاعرض عنهم حتى يخوضوا في حديث غيره واما ينسينك الشيطان فلا تقعد بعد الذكرى مع القوم الظالمين ٦٨
وَاِذَا
رَاَیْتَ
الَّذِیْنَ
یَخُوْضُوْنَ
فِیْۤ
اٰیٰتِنَا
فَاَعْرِضْ
عَنْهُمْ
حَتّٰی
یَخُوْضُوْا
فِیْ
حَدِیْثٍ
غَیْرِهٖ ؕ
وَاِمَّا
یُنْسِیَنَّكَ
الشَّیْطٰنُ
فَلَا
تَقْعُدْ
بَعْدَ
الذِّكْرٰی
مَعَ
الْقَوْمِ
الظّٰلِمِیْنَ
۟
Apabila engkau (Muhammad) melihat orang-orang memperolok-olokkan ayat-ayat Kami, maka tinggalkanlah mereka hingga mereka beralih ke pembicaraan lain. Dan jika setan benar-benar menjadikan engkau lupa (akan larangan ini), setelah ingat kembali janganlah engkau duduk bersama orang-orang yang zalim!
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,
قَوْمُكَ
(your people) meaning, Quraysh,
وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ
(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…