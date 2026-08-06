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Al-An'am 6:67 لكل نبا مستقر وسوف تعلمون ٦٧

6:67
لِكُلِّ
نَبَاٍ
مُّسْتَقَرٌّ ؗ
وَّسَوْفَ
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,

قَوْمُكَ

(your people) meaning, Quraysh,

وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ

(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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