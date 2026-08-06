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Al-An'am 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤

6:64
قُلِ
اللّٰهُ
یُنَجِّیْكُمْ
مِّنْهَا
وَمِنْ
كُلِّ
كَرْبٍ
ثُمَّ
اَنْتُمْ
تُشْرِكُوْنَ
۟
Katakanlah (Muhammad), "Allah yang menyelamatkan kamu dari bencana itu dan dari segala macam kesusahan, namun kemudian kamu (kembali) mempersekutukan-Nya."
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Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment

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