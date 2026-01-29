Masuk
Masuk
Masuk
Asy-Syams
5
91:5
والسماء وما بناها ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا بَنَىٰهَا ٥
وَالسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنٰٮهَا ۙ
٥
Demi langit serta perancangannya (yang menakjubkan).
Tafsir
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Amer Abbas
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 91:1-10
Allah, exalted is He, in all his might, does not need to make an oath, but when he does we better pay full attention and heed what follows...
In this short surah, a record number of oaths are made, as Allah swears by 11 signs:
1. The sun 2. it's brightness 3. the moon 4. the day 5. the night 6. the heavens/skies 7. the One Who built it 8. the earth 9. the One Who spread it 10. the soul 11. The one who fashioned it...
Is there a bigger Oath fro...
Rayaan Shafi
22 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 28:71, 31:20, 91:1-6
So previously, I shared some facts on the therapeutic effects of spending time being near trees and plants. And then, in my last reflection, I discussed the effects of 'earthing' or 'grounding' ourselves and the science behind it.
But, there is another very accessible and a powerful natural medicine which I should mention alongside all the above, which is, the sun.
You might already know that sunlight is a good source of vitamin D. As one stu...
Kaynat Sarwar
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 91:1-10
What can i say about these infinitely beautiful ayat?
Allah, the most High, the Owner of everything that exists, the Truthful and Wise, Him! He is taking so many oaths!
Look at the One who is making these oaths, and look at the majesty of the things He is taking an oath by!
By the brilliant sun, when it is at its zenith, by the moon as it follows it, with its phases.
By the daytime, as it highlights the sun, and the night time, which completel...
A Siddiqui
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 91 dan Ayat 91:9
Washing dishes can feel like a very mundane task. A task most of us have to do every day, multiple times a day.
Reflecting on and reciting this ayat while doing this daily chore may help make the task feel more meaningful, inshaAllah:
'Qad aflaha man zakaha'
'Successful indeed is the one who purifies their soul'
Think about the need for us to work to purify our souls/nafs in order to attain success just like the dishes need to be cleansed so ...
HJ
40 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 91
This Surah really hits home because it quietly turns the mirror toward me. In a world where it’s so easy to point fingers and blame circumstances, people, or timing for our failures, Surah Ash-Shams softly but firmly reminds me that the real struggle lies within my own soul. Allah has already given me the ability to recognize what’s right and what’s wrong. But when my ego flares up, or I’m triggered by anger or pride, this Surah almost whispers t...
