Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk kelompok ayat dari 74:32 hingga 74:41

The earth rotates on its axis and the moon orbits the earth. For this reason, lunar dates change and night and day alternate on the earth. This system of rotation and changes is in fact an indication that the present order will change and that the period of the Hereafter will definitely arrive. Those who take this system into account will want to make full use of their ‘day’, before the arrival of ‘night’. They will avoid all actions which could plunge them into Hell, prefering instead to act in a way which will lead them to Paradise.