Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk sekelompok ayat dari 6:56 hingga 6:58
قُلْ
اِنِّیْ
نُهِیْتُ
اَنْ
اَعْبُدَ
الَّذِیْنَ
تَدْعُوْنَ
مِنْ
دُوْنِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
قُلْ
لَّاۤ
اَتَّبِعُ
اَهْوَآءَكُمْ ۙ
قَدْ
ضَلَلْتُ
اِذًا
وَّمَاۤ
اَنَا
مِنَ
الْمُهْتَدِیْنَ
۟
قُلْ
اِنِّیْ
عَلٰی
بَیِّنَةٍ
مِّنْ
رَّبِّیْ
وَكَذَّبْتُمْ
بِهٖ ؕ
مَا
عِنْدِیْ
مَا
تَسْتَعْجِلُوْنَ
بِهٖ ؕ
اِنِ
الْحُكْمُ
اِلَّا
لِلّٰهِ ؕ
یَقُصُّ
الْحَقَّ
وَهُوَ
خَیْرُ
الْفٰصِلِیْنَ
۟
قُلْ
لَّوْ
اَنَّ
عِنْدِیْ
مَا
تَسْتَعْجِلُوْنَ
بِهٖ
لَقُضِیَ
الْاَمْرُ
بَیْنِیْ
وَبَیْنَكُمْ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
اَعْلَمُ
بِالظّٰلِمِیْنَ
۟
3

The Linkage of Verses

In the verses cited above, the answer to disbelievers who were demanding that the Divine punishment should come to them posthaste was given in: وَهُوَ خَيْرُ‌ الْفَاصِلِينَ (He is the best decision-maker) while the mention of the perfect power of Almighty Allah was made in: وَاللَّـهُ أَعْلَمُ بِالظَّالِمِينَ (Allah knows the unjust best). Next from here, there is a description of the encompassment of the Knowledge and Power of Allah Ta` ala on all conceivable data and destiny.