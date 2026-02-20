فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوا إِنَّا لَضَالُّونَ (But when they saw it [ the place of the ruined garden ], they said, "We have missed the way."....68:26). In other words, when they did not find their garden on that spot, they first thought that they must have lost their way and gone to the wrong place. But when they saw the surroundings, they realized that it was the right place they have gone to, but the garden had been burnt up and destroyed. So, they exclaimed: بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ "No, but we are deprived [ of the fruits ]....68:27)