Masuk
Berkontribusi pada misi kami
Menyumbang
Berkontribusi pada misi kami
Menyumbang
Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qalam
26
68:26
فلما راوها قالوا انا لضالون ٢٦
فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لَضَآلُّونَ ٢٦
فَلَمَّا
رَاَوۡهَا
قَالُوۡۤا
اِنَّا
لَـضَآلُّوۡنَۙ
٢٦
Maka ketika mereka melihat kebun itu, mereka berkata, "Sungguh, kita ini benar-benar orang-orang yang sesat,
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Indonesia
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Mohammad
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 68:26-27
Subhan Allah... it's amazing how Allah SWT describes the emotions of the people of the garden when they first saw what happened to their garden. at first they said 'we must have lost our way', meaning this is not our garden, so a feeling of denial.
But in the next ayah they immediately move into acceptance, realizing they made a mistake and this is a punishment for that, garnering self accountability.
In modern psychology, when you hear about t...
Lihat lainnya
13
3
Baca Selengkapnya di QuranReflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close