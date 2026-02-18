Masuk
Al-Ma'idah
66
5:66
ولو انهم اقاموا التوراة والانجيل وما انزل اليهم من ربهم لاكلوا من فوقهم ومن تحت ارجلهم منهم امة مقتصدة وكثير منهم ساء ما يعملون ٦٦
وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ أَقَامُوا۟ ٱلتَّوْرَىٰةَ وَٱلْإِنجِيلَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْهِم مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ لَأَكَلُوا۟ مِن فَوْقِهِمْ وَمِن تَحْتِ أَرْجُلِهِم ۚ مِّنْهُمْ أُمَّةٌۭ مُّقْتَصِدَةٌۭ ۖ وَكَثِيرٌۭ مِّنْهُمْ سَآءَ مَا يَعْمَلُونَ ٦٦
وَلَوۡ
اَنَّهُمۡ
اَقَامُوا
التَّوۡرٰٮةَ
وَالۡاِنۡجِيۡلَ
وَمَاۤ
اُنۡزِلَ
اِلَيۡهِمۡ
مِّنۡ
رَّبِّهِمۡ
لَاَ كَلُوۡا
مِنۡ
فَوۡقِهِمۡ
وَمِنۡ
تَحۡتِ
اَرۡجُلِهِمۡؕ
مِنۡهُمۡ
اُمَّةٌ
مُّقۡتَصِدَةٌ ؕ
وَكَثِيۡرٌ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
سَآءَ
مَا
يَعۡمَلُوۡنَ
٦٦
Dan sekiranya mereka sungguh-sungguh menjalankan (hukum) Taurat, Injil dan (Al-Qur`an) yang diturunkan kepada mereka dari Tuhannya, niscaya mereka akan mendapat makanan dari atas mereka dan dari bawah kaki mereka.
1
Di antara mereka ada sekelompok yang jujur dan taat. Dan banyak di antara mereka sangat buruk apa yang mereka kerjakan.
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Amina Bilal
tahun lalu
·
Ayat 5:66
Ayat 5:66
This verse mentions the People of the Book, but the lesson is for all of us.
Allah Almighty says that if those people had adhered to what was revealed to them, they would have received sustenance from above and below. 'Below' refers to provisions from the earth, while 'above' means that Allah, in His mercy, would have created numerous sources of sustenance beyond their comprehension. In other words, doors of provision would have been opened for ...
9
1
Tareq Abed
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Ayat 5:66
Ayat 5:66
The Quran came to confirm the previous revelations that were revealed by Allah SWT to the people of the Book. Though those books have been adulterated, they contain remnants of the original message. One of them is quoted below where, according to the Bible, God promises the people prosperity if they uphold the law revealed to them by God, as confirmed by the above Ayah.
Deuteronomy 30:8
You will again obey the Lord and follow all his commands I
Deuteronomy 30:8
You will again obey the Lord and follow all his commands I...
7
0
Amina Bilal
tahun lalu
·
Ayat 5:66
Ayat 5:66
اس آیت میں ذکر تو اہلِ کتاب کا ہے لیکن سبق ہم سب کیلیے ہے۔
اللہ تعالیٰ فرما رہے ہیں کہ اگر وہ لوگ جو کچھ ان پہ نازل کیا گیا ہے اس پہ قائم رہتے تو یہ اپنے اوپر اور نیچے سے رزق پاتے اور کھاتے ۔ نیچے سے یعنی کے زمین سے۔
اور اوپر سے یعنی کے اللہ تعالیٰ ان کیلیے اپنی رحمت سے بہت سے ایسے ذرائع پیدا کر دیتے جو کہ انکی سمجھ سے باہر ہوتے۔ یعنی ہر طرف سے ان کے لیے رزق کے دروازے کھول دیے جاتے۔
لیکن اس کی ایک شرط جو رکھی گئی ہے وہ یہ کہ وہ اس وحی پہ قائم رہ...
6
1
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 5:66, 7:96, 72:16-17
Allah says in surah al-Jinn:
وَأَن لَّوِ اسْتَقَامُوا عَلَى الطَّرِيقَةِ لَأَسْقَيْنَاهُم مَّاءً غَدَقًا * لِّنَفْتِنَهُمْ فِيهِ
If they had believed in Allah, and went on the Right Way We should surely have bestowed water on them in abundance. * That We might try them thereby. [72:16-17]
In part of his tafsir, Imam al-Qurtubi included the following quote and commentary:
وقال عمر في هذه الآية : أينما كان الماء كان المال ، وأين...
2
0
Razia Zahra
3 tahun yang lalu
·
Ayat 5:65-66
Ayat 5:65-66
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Most Gracious,
Sometimes we are too harsh. Too harsh upon ourselves.
Before reflecting upon the Qur’an I had an attitude ‘it’s either all or nothing.’ Yet, the more I reflect I see the love of Allah through His verses and it’s not perfection that is commanded, it is being faithful and mindful of Allah.
If we have faltered it doesn’t mean we turn away, it means we keep striving to become even nearer ...
20
4
Razia Zahra
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 5:76-77, 5:65-66
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
No cherry picking with the Qur’an, the Qur’an and sunnah are the ultimate Guidance:
We do not cherry pick what we wish to follow from the Qur’an and what we wish to follow from our own desires. We do not cherry pick in order to utilise the Qur’an’s teachings to win an argument, position or status. If anyone would do that then they are not being sincere with Allah.
The fact is, ...
13
6
Razia Zahra
tahun lalu
·
Ayat 5:63-66
Ayat 5:63-66
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
The perplexing nature of the Zionist regime is explained here:
Last night these were the ayats which caused me to pause and reflect for a period of 24 hours. Back and forth and back forth. Re-reading and contemplating. Then we see the news of medical tents being occupied by the people Gaza. They were burned alive and one image of a person’s catheter or drip still attached to med...
12
4
Razia Zahra
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 5 dan Ayat 29:2-3, 67:2, 1:1
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
Almost every Surah except surah At Tawbah we are reminded of these attributes of Allah SWT. Allah Almighty has chosen to reveal many of His attributes to us, but these two we are reminded about the most.
In the Qur’an we are reminded we will be subject to tests and tribulations whilst we are alive upon upon this earth. These two attributes is something a Muslim should never eve...
11
0
Deen Unraveled
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Surah 5
Surah 5
Introduction to the Sections
1. General Rules of Discipline (Dietary rulings, business transactions, agreements and halal/haram)
2. Cleanliness for prayers (Guidance and blessing of wudu), Command to abide by justice.
3. Allah's covenant with the Children of Israel and them breaking the covenant of God.
4. Musa (as) and his interactions with Bani Israel.
5. Post Marital relationships and what it entails & Marriage with the Ahlul Kitaab.
6. ...
4
0
Deen Unraveled
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Surah 5
Surah 5
Some general themes of Al-Maidah:
1. Commandments and Instructions about the Religious, Cultural and Political Life of the Muslims:
A code of ceremonial rules concerning the journey for Hajj has been prescribed; the observance of strict respect for the emblems of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has been enjoined; and any kind of obstruction or interference with the pilgrims to the Ka’abah has been prohibited.
* Definite rules and regulations have been...
1
0
