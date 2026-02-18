Masuk
Al-Ahqaf
35
46:35
فاصبر كما صبر اولو العزم من الرسل ولا تستعجل لهم كانهم يوم يرون ما يوعدون لم يلبثوا الا ساعة من نهار بلاغ فهل يهلك الا القوم الفاسقون ٣٥
فَٱصْبِرْ كَمَا صَبَرَ أُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْعَزْمِ مِنَ ٱلرُّسُلِ وَلَا تَسْتَعْجِل لَّهُمْ ۚ كَأَنَّهُمْ يَوْمَ يَرَوْنَ مَا يُوعَدُونَ لَمْ يَلْبَثُوٓا۟ إِلَّا سَاعَةًۭ مِّن نَّهَارٍۭ ۚ بَلَـٰغٌۭ ۚ فَهَلْ يُهْلَكُ إِلَّا ٱلْقَوْمُ ٱلْفَـٰسِقُونَ ٣٥
فَاصۡبِرۡ
كَمَا
صَبَرَ
اُولُوا
الۡعَزۡمِ
مِنَ
الرُّسُلِ
وَلَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِلْ
لَّهُمۡؕ
كَاَنَّهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
يَرَوۡن
مَا
يُوۡعَدُوۡنَۙ
لَمۡ
يَلۡبَثُوۡۤا
اِلَّا
سَاعَةً
مِّنۡ
نَّهَارٍ ؕ
بَلٰغٌ ۚ
فَهَلۡ
يُهۡلَكُ
اِلَّا
الۡقَوۡمُ
الۡفٰسِقُوۡنَ
٣٥
Maka bersabarlah engkau (Muhammad) sebagaimana kesabaran rasul-rasul yang memiliki keteguhan hati, dan janganlah engkau meminta agar azab disegerakan untuk mereka. Pada hari mereka melihat azab yang dijanjikan, mereka merasa seolah-olah tinggal (di dunia) hanya sesaat saja dari siang hari. Tugasmu hanya menyampaikan. Maka tidak ada yang dibinasakan, kecuali kaum yang fasik (tidak taat kepada Allah).
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Rayaan Shafi
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 11:34, 46:35
Some of us may be experiencing a state of helplessness or even feeling hopeless and demoralized by the level of cruelty that is surrounding the Palestinians, even in this blessed month of Ramadan.
But, we should pause and reflect more deeply: when we feel that change is not happening, and our duas and advice are not making any difference to the world leaders, this should actually bring strength and firmness into our hearts even more. Why? Becau...
Lihat lainnya
11
7
Salihu Abba
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 20:115, 2:115, 55:27, 46:35
Indeed, the best among humanity and jinn are those of unwavering determination (Ulul Azm), whose resolve is firmly anchored in their journey toward Allah. Determination, in its essence, is about maintaining focus on the ultimate goal: attaining nearness to Allah. Life, in all its complexities, continuously presents opportunities for progress and self-improvement. Yet, while some seize these opportunities to draw closer to their Creator, others ar...
Lihat lainnya
8
4
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 11:120, 46:35, 52:48, 41:13, 54:45
There are many secrets and wisdoms behind the Quran coming down in parts [taken from Manahil al-Irfan]:
Giving Strength to the Heart of the Prophet (Allah bless him and grant him peace)
Joy fills the heart of the Prophet (Allah bless him and give him peace) due to the often renewal of the revelation and the visiting of the angels from Allah. His heart finds ease in the divine providence that comes with each instance of the revelation’s descent.
...
Lihat lainnya
6
0
القرآن تدبر وعمل
16 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 46:35
العزم المحمود في الدين: العزم على ما فيه تزكية النفس وصلاح الأمة، وقوامه الصبر على المكروه، وباعثه التقوى، وقوته شدة المراقبة بأن لا يتهاون المؤمن عن محاسبته نفسه؛ قال تعالى: ﴿وَإِن تَصۡبِرُواْ وَتَتَّقُواْ فَإِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ مِنۡ عَزۡمِ ٱلۡأُمُورِ﴾ [آل عمران:186]. ابن عاشور:26/67.
السؤال: ما مقومات العزم المحمود؟
(أولو العزم من الرسل) هم: نوح وإبراهيم وموسى وعيسى ومحمد -عليهم الصلاة والسلام-؛ وعلى هذا القول فالرسل الذين أُمِر رسول الله أن يصبر كما...
Lihat lainnya
0
0
