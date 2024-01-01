Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk sekelompok ayat dari 40:28 hingga 40:29
وَقَالَ
رَجُلٌ
مُّؤْمِنٌ ۖۗ
مِّنْ
اٰلِ
فِرْعَوْنَ
یَكْتُمُ
اِیْمَانَهٗۤ
اَتَقْتُلُوْنَ
رَجُلًا
اَنْ
یَّقُوْلَ
رَبِّیَ
اللّٰهُ
وَقَدْ
جَآءَكُمْ
بِالْبَیِّنٰتِ
مِنْ
رَّبِّكُمْ ؕ
وَاِنْ
یَّكُ
كَاذِبًا
فَعَلَیْهِ
كَذِبُهٗ ۚ
وَاِنْ
یَّكُ
صَادِقًا
یُّصِبْكُمْ
بَعْضُ
الَّذِیْ
یَعِدُكُمْ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
لَا
یَهْدِیْ
مَنْ
هُوَ
مُسْرِفٌ
كَذَّابٌ
۟
یٰقَوْمِ
لَكُمُ
الْمُلْكُ
الْیَوْمَ
ظٰهِرِیْنَ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ ؗ
فَمَنْ
یَّنْصُرُنَا
مِنْ
بَاْسِ
اللّٰهِ
اِنْ
جَآءَنَا ؕ
قَالَ
فِرْعَوْنُ
مَاۤ
اُرِیْكُمْ
اِلَّا
مَاۤ
اَرٰی
وَمَاۤ
اَهْدِیْكُمْ
اِلَّا
سَبِیْلَ
الرَّشَادِ
۟
The true believer mentioned here was a member of the royal family of Pharaoh and was probably one of the high-ranking officials of the court. This venerable gentleman had been influenced by Moses’ call to the Unity of God. However, he had kept his faith a secret. But, when he saw that Pharaoh intended to kill Moses, he openly came to his support. He defended Moses in a very wise and effective manner. This event teaches us that the dawah process is in itself a power which creates its sympathisers and supporters in the camp of dire opponents also, even if the enemy be as tyrannical as Pharaoh.