The word: فَوَاقُ (fawaq) in verse 15: مَّا لَهَا مِن فَوَاقٍ (that will have no pause.) is used in Arabic to convey several meanings. To begin with, 'fawaq' is the period of time that intervenes between milking an animal and creation of milk in its teats once again. Then, it also means 'comfort.' Whatever the case, the sense is that the Horn صُور (Sur) blown by Sayyidna Israfil (علیہ السلام) would be so continuous that there will be no pause in it. (Qurtubi)