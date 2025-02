Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk kelompok ayat dari 38:6 hingga 38:11

In verse 6, it was said: وَانطَلَقَ الْمَلَأُ مِنْهُمْ أَنِ امْشُوا وَاصْبِرُ‌وا عَلَىٰ آلِهَتِكُمْ (And the leaders among them went forth saying (to their followers)," Walk away (from the Prophet) and stay firm on (adhering to) your gods - 12). This is pointing out to the event mentioned above that, once they heard the call to pure monotheism (tauhid), they left the meeting.