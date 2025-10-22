3. The third attribute is: فَالتَّالِيَاتِ ذِكْرً‌ا (fattaliati dhikran) that is, these angels are those who recite the 'dhikr'. The core sense of 'dhikr' is 'word of good counsel' as well as 'the remembrance of Allah.' In the first instance, it would mean that these angels are those who recite everything Allah Ta'ala has revealed as word of good counsel through Scriptures. And this recitation could be as a means of earning barakah and also as an act of "ibadah'. Then, it is also possible that it means the angels who bring wahy (revelation) to the prophets, since they recite these Scriptures carrying good counsel before the prophets (علیہم السلام) and thus they convey the message of Allah to them. And in the second instance, if 'dhikr' were to be taken to mean the remembrance of Allah, then, it would mean that they keep busy reciting those words, words that prove their commitment to the glory and sanctity of Allah.

At this place, by mentioning these three attributes of angels, the noble Qur'an has put together all essential qualities of ideal servitude. To sum up: (1) Stand in perfect linear formation for "ibadah', (2) preventing rebellious forces from disobedience to Allah and (3) to recite the good counsel and commandments of Allah in person as well as to communicate to others. It is obvious that no act of servitude can remain devoid of these three departments. Hence, the sense of all four verse (37:1-4) turns out to be: 'By the angels who imbibe in them all ideal attributes of servitude, your true Lord is but One.'