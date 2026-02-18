Masuk
Yasin
81
36:81
اوليس الذي خلق السماوات والارض بقادر على ان يخلق مثلهم بلى وهو الخلاق العليم ٨١
أَوَلَيْسَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ بِقَـٰدِرٍ عَلَىٰٓ أَن يَخْلُقَ مِثْلَهُم ۚ بَلَىٰ وَهُوَ ٱلْخَلَّـٰقُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٨١
اَوَلَيۡسَ
الَّذِىۡ
خَلَقَ
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالۡاَرۡضَ
بِقٰدِرٍ
عَلٰٓى
اَنۡ
يَّخۡلُقَ
مِثۡلَهُمۡؕ
بَلٰی
وَهُوَ
الۡخَـلّٰقُ
الۡعَلِيۡمُ
٨١
Dan bukankah (Allah) yang menciptakan langit dan bumi, mampu menciptakan kembali yang serupa itu (jasad mereka yang sudah hancur)? Benar, dan Dia Maha Pencipta, Maha Mengetahui.
J Yousef
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 6:102, 40:62, 39:62, 59:24, 13:16, 36:81
Diposting di
The 99 Names of Allah
God is the Creator, and He creates according to His planning. None of this is haphazard, but rather, according to what God has planned and measured before. When God creates, it is absolutely proportioned and created with a certain measure. When we look around in nature or at the human body, we see how God has perfectly proportioned everything - because He is Al-Khāliq.
Learn more:
http://www.the99names.com/names/12.html
1
0
Hammad Fahim
9 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Lihat lainnya
11
3
Salah
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:77-82, 6:59, 2:1-3, 36:11, 6:7-9
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
Lihat lainnya
7
1
Sajid
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 17, 19, 36
Bilal May Allah be pleased with him stopped giving the athan after the prophet peace be upon him passed away as it would remind him of the blessed prophet.
I never truly understood this concept untill I had to recite these surahs after my mother الله يرحمها passed away. Tbh I’ve been avoiding these surahs because of the emotional weight they have on me now.
I still love these Surah , but there is this memory attached to them now that I recite...
Lihat lainnya
61
7
A Siddiqui
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 36
A year or two before I had even decided to start researching Islam, I recall I had a Music History class in college. The book came with a CD that had various examples of music styles. For the recitation section, they had recorded Surah Ya Seen. I remember listening to it and thinking about how beautiful it sounded. At that time, I really didn't know what I was listening to, and if you would have told me I'd be a Muslim one day, I would have laugh...
Lihat lainnya
39
10
Sohada A.
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 36 dan Ayat 36:35
SubhanAllah connecting with Surah Yaseen this morning and being reminded that everything we have is only from Allah, none of us are entitled. If you’re choosing to celebrate Thanksgiving then at least remember with your heart and prove to Allah with your actions (prayer, charity, reading some Quran, maintaining good relations with family..) your gratitude. You know, things we should be also doing every other day of the year and throughout our li...
Lihat lainnya
15
3
Sirotum Daud
5 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 36 dan Ayat 25:9, 36:45-49
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
Lihat lainnya
8
0
Hammad Fahim
19 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 36
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 11th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5le...
Lihat lainnya
8
3
