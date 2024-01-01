Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk sekelompok ayat dari 28:79 hingga 28:80

All the glamour of the world gathers around a person who possesses wealth. Seeing this, many foolish persons envy his lot. But those who possess real knowledge are quick to realize that this glamour is ephemeral, and that something so unenduring has no value. Knowledge of reality is the most valuable thing in this world. But to acquire this knowledge, one must have the patience to mould one’s mind without being influenced by external pressures, and while forming one’s opinion to ignore things of temporary charm. This is of course the most difficult type of patience to exercise, but after passing this crucial test, man is rewarded with the precious attributes of knowledge and wisdom.