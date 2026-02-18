Masuk
Asy-Syu'ara'
93
26:93
من دون الله هل ينصرونكم او ينتصرون ٩٣
مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ هَلْ يَنصُرُونَكُمْ أَوْ يَنتَصِرُونَ ٩٣
مِنۡ
دُوۡنِ
اللّٰهِؕ
هَلۡ
يَنۡصُرُوۡنَكُمۡ
اَوۡ
يَنۡتَصِرُوۡنَؕ
٩٣
selain Allah? Dapatkah mereka menolong kamu atau menolong diri mereka sendiri?"
Maha Ezzeddine
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 26 dan Ayat 32:6
Diposting di
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
Baca Selengkapnya di QuranReflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
