Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk kelompok ayat dari 21:104 hingga 21:106

The expanse of the present universe was brought into existence for the purpose of creating a testing ground. Subsequently, when the time comes for creating the world of reaping results (the Hereafter), God will wind up this world, and perhaps with the same material will create another world which will fulfil result-and reward- oriented purposes. The coming into existence of one world (the present world) itself provides sufficient proof of the fact that another world can be brought into existence. In the present world, bad persons attain positions of greatness, but this is only for as long as the period of trial lasts. When the period of trial is over and God’s eternal and perfect world is created, every kind of comfort and honour will be in evidence, but only for those who had proved to be God’s true subjects in this world of trial. This has been set down in detail in the Bible, ‘And do not envy the evil people....Trust in the Lord, and do good; dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness. He shall bring forth your righteousness as the light and your justice as the noonday – for evil-doers shall be cut off; but those who wait on the Lord, they shall inherit the earth. The righteous shall inherit the earth and dwell in it forever.’ (Psalms, chapter 37, verses 1, 3, 6, 9 and 27).