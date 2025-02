وَأَشْرِ‌كْهُ فِي أَمْرِ‌ي (and make him share my task - 20:32): Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) had the power to appoint Sayyidna Harun (علیہ السلام) as his Wazir on his own, but he petitioned to Allah Ta` ala to confer the appointment on his brother in order to seek His grace. Besides, he wanted him to share his prophethood and his mission and this power does not rest in any Prophet. Therefore he specially prayed to Allah Ta` ala to make him a partner in his mission.