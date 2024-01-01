God expects man to bow down before Him. This ‘bowing down’, is the religion of the whole universe. Everything in this world is totally subject to God’s command. A physical sign of this subjection is the casting of shadows towards the west in the morning and towards the east in the evening. This daily happening is the material symbolising of that self-prostration which man is expected consciously to perform. A study of the universe in all its vastness reveals that all of it is bound by one universal law. This proves the fact that its Creator and Lord is one and only one. Rational and intellectual studies do not in any way prove that more than one power is active in this universe. In view of this, the notion of an additional god other than the one and only God is an absolutely baseless presumption. Observation with the help of the ‘eye’ indicates the existence of one and only one God. So, those who believe in the existence of more than one God, only prove their ‘blindness’, that they have assumed the existence of many gods due to their blindness and not on the basis of knowledge and observation in the real sense.