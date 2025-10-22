Mentioned in the third verse (47) is the apology tendered by Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) . In gist, it is a return to Allah in submission and entreaty, a prayer for the protection of Allah, His forgiveness for past omissions, and a request for His mercy.

From here we learn that, should one commit a mistake, let him not rely on his personal resolve to stay safe from it in the future. He should, rather, seek the protection of Allah Ta` ala and pray to Him that He is the One who can keep him safe from errors and sins.