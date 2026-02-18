Masuk
Hud
25
11:25
ولقد ارسلنا نوحا الى قومه اني لكم نذير مبين ٢٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا نُوحًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنِّى لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌ ٢٥
وَلَقَدۡ
اَرۡسَلۡنَا
نُوۡحًا
اِلٰى
قَوۡمِهٖۤ
اِنِّىۡ
لَـكُمۡ
نَذِيۡرٌ
مُّبِيۡنٌۙ
٢٥
Dan sungguh, Kami telah mengutus Nuh kepada kaumnya, (dia berkata), "Sungguh, aku ini adalah pemberi peringatan yang nyata bagi kamu,
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Syaari Ab Rahman
49 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 11:25-26, 7:46
JUZ 12
WHEN YOUR LIFE IS 'ALLAH-CENTRIC'
Standing alone
Facing the mighty armies of the greatest nations or
Facing all life’s challenges
You are never truly alone
Here are the timeless stories of The Prophets AS
And the elevated rank of As'habul A'raf
#Juz12
#Ramadhan
6
3
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
