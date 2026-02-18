Sign in
11:28
قال يا قوم ارايتم ان كنت على بينة من ربي واتاني رحمة من عنده فعميت عليكم انلزمكموها وانتم لها كارهون ٢٨
قَالَ يَـٰقَوْمِ أَرَءَيْتُمْ إِن كُنتُ عَلَىٰ بَيِّنَةٍۢ مِّن رَّبِّى وَءَاتَىٰنِى رَحْمَةًۭ مِّنْ عِندِهِۦ فَعُمِّيَتْ عَلَيْكُمْ أَنُلْزِمُكُمُوهَا وَأَنتُمْ لَهَا كَـٰرِهُونَ ٢٨
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
أَرَءَيۡتُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُ
عَلَىٰ
بَيِّنَةٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّي
وَءَاتَىٰنِي
رَحۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡ
عِندِهِۦ
فَعُمِّيَتۡ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
أَنُلۡزِمُكُمُوهَا
وَأَنتُمۡ
لَهَا
كَٰرِهُونَ
٢٨
He said, “O my people! Consider if I stand on a clear proof from my Lord and He has blessed me with a mercy from Himself,
1
which you fail to see. Should we ˹then˺ force it on you against your will?
