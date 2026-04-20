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Translation
11:24
۞ مثل الفريقين كالاعمى والاصم والبصير والسميع هل يستويان مثلا افلا تذكرون ٢٤
۞ مَثَلُ ٱلْفَرِيقَيْنِ كَٱلْأَعْمَىٰ وَٱلْأَصَمِّ وَٱلْبَصِيرِ وَٱلسَّمِيعِ ۚ هَلْ يَسْتَوِيَانِ مَثَلًا ۚ أَفَلَا تَذَكَّرُونَ ٢٤
۞ مَثَلُ
ٱلۡفَرِيقَيۡنِ
كَٱلۡأَعۡمَىٰ
وَٱلۡأَصَمِّ
وَٱلۡبَصِيرِ
وَٱلسَّمِيعِۚ
هَلۡ
يَسۡتَوِيَانِ
مَثَلًاۚ
أَفَلَا
تَذَكَّرُونَ
٢٤
The example of these two parties is that of the blind and the deaf, compared to the seeing and the hearing. Can the two be equal? Will you not then be mindful?
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