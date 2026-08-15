Ta-Ha 20:99 كذالك نقص عليك من انباء ما قد سبق وقد اتيناك من لدنا ذكرا ٩٩
Page 319 · Juz 16
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
أَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
قَدۡ
سَبَقَۚ
وَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكَ
مِن
لَّدُنَّا
ذِكۡرٗا
٩٩
C’est ainsi que Nous te racontons les récits de ce qui s’est passé. C’est bien un rappel de Notre part que Nous t’avons apporté.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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